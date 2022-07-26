FDx Advisors Inc. Has $820,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $469,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XEL opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

