FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Up 1.5 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Shares of NGG opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.