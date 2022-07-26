22,352 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

