FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

