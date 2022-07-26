LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 12,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average is $314.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.