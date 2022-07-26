FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMOG opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

