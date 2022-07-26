Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 31,668 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 78,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

