Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

