Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 78,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

