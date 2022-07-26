Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

