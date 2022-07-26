Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.