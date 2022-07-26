Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 602 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

