Signaturefd LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.