Signaturefd LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

