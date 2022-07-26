iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

