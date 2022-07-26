Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
