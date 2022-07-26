Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

