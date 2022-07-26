International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 257,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

