Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $158.06 Average PT from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.21.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

COF stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.