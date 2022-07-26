AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $23.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

