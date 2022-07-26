International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $223.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.63.

