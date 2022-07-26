Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Stephens

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $62.74 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

