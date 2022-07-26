UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,480 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.