International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

