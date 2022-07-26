RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.86.

NYSE RNG opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

