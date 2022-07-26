Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

