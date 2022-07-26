Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

