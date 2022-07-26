DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

