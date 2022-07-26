Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

