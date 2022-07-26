Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

