Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flowserve worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Flowserve by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

