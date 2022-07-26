Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $245.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

