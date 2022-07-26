Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.43. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

