Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

