International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 464.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

