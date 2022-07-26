International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

