International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,047 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PMT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

