International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

