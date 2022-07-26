International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynex Capital worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

