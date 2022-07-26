Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

