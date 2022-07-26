International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.