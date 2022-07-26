International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

