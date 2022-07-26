International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $218,305,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $259.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

