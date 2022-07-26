International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

