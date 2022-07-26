International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE PM opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

