International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $42.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.