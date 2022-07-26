14,224 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

