Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

