International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

