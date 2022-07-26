11,283 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIO by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,561 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.