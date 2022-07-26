International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ENB opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

